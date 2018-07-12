Aminu Shagari, a member of the house of representatives from Sokoto state, has described Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, as an actor.





He said the governor’s claim that he was beaten by the police “never happened.”





Fayose broke down in tears at a PDP rally on Wednesday, accusing an unidentified policeman of slapping and kicking him.





This happened hours after the police laid siege on the Ekiti government house.





Speaking during a motion on the issue at the house of reps on Thursday, Shagari wondered how it was only the governor that was affected by the alleged police clampdown.





“Everybody knows the governor of Ekiti state as an actor. The incident he portrayed yesterday did not happen,” the lawmaker said.





“Everybody was standing around him including his deputy. He fell down and began to pretend. How come it was only him?”





Fulata Abubakar from Jigawa state also accused the governor of not leading by example.