The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, as an indication that Nigerians will accept President Muhammadu Buhari during next year’s presidential election.The minister, who spoke with journalists in Lagos on Sunday, hailed the Ekiti electorate for their peaceful conduct during the election.Mohammed said, “We commended the people of Ekiti State for the peaceful conduct of the elections on Saturday. Nigerians have spoken about their perception and acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.“It is not just an election but a referendum by Nigerians. We thanked the people of Ekiti State for ensuring that the election was free and fair. This was also supported by international communities and election observers who were on the ground to monitor the election.”Meanwhile, a political analyst, Dr Al- Hameeda Fraser, has urged Fayemi, who won the election, to be magnanimous in victory.Fraser said now that the APC candidate had won the election, he should “display political maturity and embark on a healing and bonding process to carry all Ekiti people along in a progressive government irrespective of political affiliation.”“Politicians ought to learn to accept defeat graciously for the best interest of peace and progress. The people of Ekiti have spoken and Nigerians should stand by their decision. This is a fairer election than the one that brought in Fayose four years ago with massive rigging to unseat Fayemi. Justice has been done by the people of Ekiti this time and it is up to Fayemi to justify the mandate given to him by his people,” Fraser added.He, however, condemned the incumbent Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, for going on air to announce election results while the Independent National Electoral Commission had not done so.He said, “The action of Fayose to announce election results is highly condemnable and should be taken up seriously by the supervisory agencies with the constitutional responsibilities for this task.“INEC is the autonomous agency responsible for the announcement of election results in Nigeria and has warned all politicians against contravening its authority. The state broadcasting authorities are also subjected to the regulations of the licence issued to them by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission and Nigerian Communication Commission. Fayose has deliberately undermined these agencies and this provocative act should be taken up in order to serve as a deterrent to other politicians in future.”