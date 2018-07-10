Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, as a “poor student of struggle’’.

Speaking at a mega rally organised in honour of Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the APC in Saturday’s

governorship

election, Oshiomhole asked the people of Ekiti to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.





He accused Fayose of giving money to road transport workers to park their vehicles in order to make it difficult for people to attend APC rally.





Oshiomhole said that showed the level of desperation of Fayose whom he alleged had resorted to primitive tactics.





“Fayose abuses everybody. He is a typical armed robber who diverts attention of the police in order to escape,’’ Oshiomhole said.





“Fayose also gave an unlawful order asking all shops and markets to close today. He has also called workers to monitor workers’ vote to know who is voting for APC. The fighting spirit of Ekiti people overcame all the obstacles created by a man.’’





He assured the people not to be intimidated and “no one can intimidate you. Remember you are educated more than the man who is trying to manipulate you.”





Oshiomhole assured the people that Fayemi would clear all salary arrears and pay pensioners who have not been paid for more than one year.