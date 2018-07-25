The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has raised a Governorship Transition Committee that will liaise with the outgoing administration for a smooth handover on October 16.The 32-member committee is chaired by a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, while a former Chairman of the Ijero Local Government Council, Abiodun Omoleye, will serve as Deputy Chair.A former Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the secretary of the committee.According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-elect, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the terms of reference of the committee members include the development of a clear framework for liaison and establish clear channels of formal communications with the outgoing administration for the purposes of a smooth transition.The committee would review and make a preliminary assessment of the fiscal position of the government with particular emphasis on the status of assets and liabilities of the government and status of implementation of the 2018 Appropriation.The members would also consider revenue and cash flow position of the government, public debt profile of the government and their deployment, salary arrears due to all public sector workers and pensioners and determine the status of public procurement of the government.“The committee shall submit its final report by Friday, September 7, 2018,” the statement added.Other members of the committee are, Dr. Moji Yaya Kolade, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, Chief Ropo Adesanya, Dr. Dare Ojo, Prof. Tale Omole, Olubunmi Oriniowo, Mr.Tunde Olatunde, Mr. Debo Ranti Ajayi, Mr. Ade Omonijo, Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi, Wale Fapohunda, Mr.Dapo Kolawole, Chief Kola Akosile and Mr. Phillip Amujo.Others are Paul Omotosho, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, Tunde Alabi, Mr.AbiodunOyebanji, Prof. Francesca Aladejana, Mr SeyiAiyeleso, Dr Ayeni Agbaje, Ayo Owolabi, Mrs. Folusho Olaniyan, Alhaja S. Badmus, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, Mr Eyitayo Fabunmi, Mrs. Toyosi Omope, Bunmi Akinniyi and Seyi Shittu.