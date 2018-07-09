The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of insincerity in his claim that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Kayode Fayemi, plans to create cattle colonies across the state if he wins the July 14 poll.It accused Fayose of running a campaign of blackmail and lies instead of programmes to sell his candidate to voters.A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, accused Fayose of mischievously exploiting herdsmen’s crisis across the nation to paint Fayemi as a backer of herdsmen in their deadly attacks that had claimed hundreds of lives.“Fayose has been deceiving Ekiti people and indeed all Nigerians that Fayemi is a promoter of herdsmen’s activities and that he is ready to create cattle colonies as one of his principal programmes so that herdsmen can unleash terror on Ekiti people.“By this misrepresentation, Ekiti people will be unwilling to vote for Fayemi whereas Fayose himself in his Executive Bill he signed into the law last year had approved the creation of cattle colonies across the state to solve herdsmen’s crisis.“After Fayose signed the law establishing cattle colonies across the state, immediately he discovered that herdsmen crisis is a good point to nail Fayemi, he quickly lapsed into manipulating the alleged plan to create cattle colonies by the APC candidate to paint him black.”KFCO accused Fayose of running Ekiti State like a foreman at a construction site.