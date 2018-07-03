The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the July 14 election in Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The APC governorship hopeful dressed in white agba and cap was full of smiles while learning the Villa.He, however declined attempts by the State House correspondents to know why he was at the Villa in less than two weeks to the governorship election in Ekiti State.Recall that Fayemi who was the Minister of Solid Mineral Development recently tendered his resignation letter as a cabinet member to face his election.President Muhammadu Buhari who showered him with praises during the valedictory session, said he was not in a hurry to find his replacement and wished him well in the election.The President noted that Fayemi did excellently as Minister in his cabinet and expressed the hope that he would replicate the good work in Ekiti state.