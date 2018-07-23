Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that the tempo of the killings arising from farmers-herders crisis was going down.

He also said that the government was committed to ending the incessant clashes once and for all.





Mohammed urged Nigerians in the diaspora not to believe everything they read on social media about happenings in the country.





Addressing the staff of the Nigerian Embassy to the United States in Washington DC, the Minister advised them to download the FGN-iAPP on their mobile devices in order to have access to authentic Nigerian news.





Alhaji Mohammed said the federal government recently launched the National Campaign Against Fake News in order to stem the spread of false and misleading information, which is capable of threatening the peace and security of the country.





The Minister, who interacted with past and current senior US government officials and stakeholders in the US policy on Africa, under the auspices of the think tank Atlantic Council, said the picture being painted in some circles of an ethno-religious crisis in Nigeria was far from the truth.





”Despite such crises as the farmers-herders clashes and communal conflicts, Nigerians – for the most part – are living together harmoniously. Nigeria is not at war,” he said.