Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has reacted to the rejection of the Ekiti State governorship election result by independent observers.

All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, in Saturday’s governorship election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was declared the winner of the poll.





A Coalition of observer groups and Civil Society Organisations, that monitored the elections rejected the emergence of Fayemi.





In a press statement signed by Comrade Haruna Farouk and Nze Adachi Okoro, the group said the election does not reflect what they saw on ground.





The coalition also promised to release its findings on Wednesday, July 18, which will include details of the malpractices that marred the election.





Reacting to the declaration by the coalition, Fani-Kayode urged the outgoing Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose to take the matter to the election tribunal.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Glad to hear that the Coalition of Election Observers have rejected the Ekiti results. I look forward to hearing the details of their findings which they say they will release on Wednesday.





“I urge @GovAyoFayose and @OfficialPDPNig to take up the matter at the election tribunal.





“Insecurity is at its peak, the slaughter of Nigerians is unprecedented, the country is divided, the economy is in shambles, the military are aggrieved because Buhari has not appointed new Service Chiefs, the votes are procured with public funds and elections are rigged. Wither Nigeria?”