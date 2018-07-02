A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Miyetti Allah over its statement that land all over Nigeria belong to the Fulani.





Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo had while making this assertion, stated that those not willing to release land to the government for ranching were being selfish and do not want peace in the country.





Reacting, Fani Kayode described Miyetti Allah as a “cow-brained association of genocidal butchers”.





He wondered when the association will be stopped and the killings which he described as ‘cow-spell’ be abated in some parts of the country.





The former minister wrote on his Twitter page, “When will this madness stop? When will this cow-spell break? When will this blood-lust be abated? When will this jihad end? When will Nigeria be free?





“‘Igbo’s should not smile. We are coming over to their lands next and theirs will be catastrophic. There can be no peace if we are not given land’-Miyetti Allah said.





“Who will rid us of this cow-brained association of genocidal butchers and murderous cattle-shaggers!” Fani-Kayode tweeted.