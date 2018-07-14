Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken on the appointment of a former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Director General of Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.





Sheriff was a two-term governor of Borno State and returned to the APC few weeks to the state congresses of the ruling party.





Fani-Kayode recalled that he alerted Nigerians several times that Sheriff was an All Progressives Congress (APC) mole planted in the PDP.





He said: “When I told the world that Ali Modu Sheriff was working for Buhari two years ago when he was handed the leadership of the PDP on a platter of gold many within our party doubted it.





“I was eventually proved right and those that initially brought him to lead our party joined forces with me and others and together we eventually kicked him out. It was a hard and long battle.





“It cost us our liberty and it almost cost us our lives and our party but we survived it and came out stronger. Now the mole has been rewarded by his boss for the dirty job he did even though he failed to destroy us.





“I wish him ill in his new endeavour as the chief cheerleader for Buhari’s 2019 campaign and he can be rest assured that they will fail. The two of them deserve each other: darkness attracts darkness, evil attracts evil and demons attract demons.”





The Presidency announced Sheriff’s appointment through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF),





The Sheriff-led body has a list of 35 members of the Support Committee, 10 members of National Advisory Committee and 5 members of National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.





A popular Kano musician, Dauda Rara was appointed National Director Music, while a Nollywood Actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot is the National Publicity Secretary.





Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of APC, Uche Ugwumba Nwosu will serve as the National Secretary.





Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Hon Gideon Sammani, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.





It noted that the “individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.”





However, the Committee is different from Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) which recently appointed Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport as the Director General while Human Rights Lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN) as the spokesman and Director, Strategic Communications.