Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has reacted to the alleged abduction of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.





Melaye was attacked by unknown gunmen in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja Thursday morning.





Confirming the incident, Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Bruce, disclosed that Melaye was abducted.





However, Fani-Kayode condemned the abduction of the embattled lawmaker.





In a tweet, the former Minister urged Melaye’s abductors to release him to his family.





“I wholeheartedly condemn the abduction of @dino_melaye. I implore those that have kidnapped him to return him home safely to his family and loved ones. I urge the Federal Government to do its job and protect the Nigerian people before it is too late,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.