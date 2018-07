Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s latest criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Obasanjo on Wednesday said Buhari was confused and left Nigeria adrift.





He said this during a summit organized by the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) in Abuja, where he was represented by a former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.





Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page, to declare his support for Obasanjo’s stance.





“‘The Buhari govt. is confused and has gotten to the end of its tether’- OBJ.





“I proudly stand behind my father and leader OBJ in this battle.He is strong, decisive,fearless and bold.