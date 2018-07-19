Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s latest criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Obasanjo on Wednesday said Buhari was confused and left Nigeria adrift.





He said this during a summit organized by the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) in Abuja, where he was represented by a former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.





Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page, to declare his support for Obasanjo’s stance.





“‘The Buhari govt. is confused and has gotten to the end of its tether’- OBJ.





“I proudly stand behind my father and leader OBJ in this battle.He is strong, decisive,fearless and bold.





“We shall remove the murderous herdsman called Buhari from power and send him back to Daura,” he tweeted.