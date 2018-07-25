One of the governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has announced his defection from the party.Akinbade, who was the SSG during the tenure of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter written to the Chairman of the party in Osun State, Mr. Soji Adagunodo.The resignation letter was made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Wednesday.Akinbade contested the last Saturday primary election of the PDP and scored 56 votes to come third out of four aspirants in the race but said he decided to quit the party because he believed that the leadership of the party did not like him or they were being threatened by his presence in the party.The resignation letter read in part, “I wish to notify you of my formal disengagement from the Peoples Democratic Party as a member as from today.“I made this somewhat reluctant decision after due consultations with my political associates, leaders, admirers and friends within and outside the state.“In particular, I came to this painful junction having realised that the leadership of the party either do not want me or is threatened by my presence in the party.“This fears became more produced especially with the events that dovetailed into the recently concluded primary election of the party.“Consequently, as an ever forward working individual, I am withdrawing my membership of the party without harbouring animosity against anyone, and will always welcome and participate in electoral contest that leave the process open and transparent.”