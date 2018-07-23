England has called up Chelsea’s Nigerian Under 16 goalkeeper, Kelechi Chibueze.The starlet, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, was called up by England for their international friendly against Croatia this month.Chibueze is among five Chelsea starlets named on the roster by manager Kevin Betsy, the others being Levi Colwill, Samuel Iling, Jamal Musiala and Xavier Simons.The goalkeeper was in goal for the Young Lions in Sunday evening’s fixture at the Branko Čavlović-Čavlek Stadium.He was selected to be in goal ahead of another player of Nigerian descent, Tottenham Hotspur’s Tobi Oluwayemi.