Peter Gana, chief superintendent of police, has been appointed as the new head of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Lagos state.





Dolapo Badmos, spokeswoman of the Nigeria police force, zone 2 command, disclosed this.





Badmos said Gana’s appointment to stem police brutality in Lagos is in line with the directives of Adamu Ibrahim, the assistant inspector general of police, and Imohimi Edgar, commissioner of police in the state.





“As part of the moves by the force to ensure professionalism and accountability on the path of SARS operatives, officers with good antecedents and capability are to man the affairs of SARS,” she wrote on Instagram.





Gana and Badmus



“This necessitated the posting of CSP Gana, a breed like Abba Kyari, to take over Lagos special anti-robbery squad.





“A meeting with him left me in no doubt that under the directives of pragmatic AIG Adamu Ibrahim of zone 2 and proactive CP Imohimi Edgar, we will surely have a respite from complaint against SARS within the zone.





“Welcome on board officer Gana, I wish you best of luck as you settle down to work.”





Allegations of human rights abuse and extortion have been levelled against SARS, with many calling for the scrapping of the police outfit.