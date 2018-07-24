Uche Anichukwu, the Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwemmadu has provided update on the police siege on the Deputy Senate President’s home.
We had earlier reported that the home of the Deputy Senate President at the Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja was on Tuesday barricaded by security agents.
When asked to confirm Ekweremadu’s whereabouts, Anichukwu said that the Deputy Senate President’s “house is still under siege. I cannot confirm his whereabouts at the moment because I can’t have access to him and I can’t speak with him.”
The security operatives also besieged the Maitama, Abuja residence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as early as 7am and blocked his convoy as he was set to honour the police invitation at the force headquarters.
The incident has since generated a lot of reactions as some Senators have taken to different platforms to express their pains.
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain, cucumber, water melon etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 15% to 20% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can visit our website at www.aritenicfarms.com or u can send email to info@aritenicfarms.com or aritenicfarms@gmail.com or call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757.