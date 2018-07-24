Uche Anichukwu, the Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwemmadu has provided update on the police siege on the Deputy Senate President’s home.





We had earlier reported that the home of the Deputy Senate President at the Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja was on Tuesday barricaded by security agents.





When asked to confirm Ekweremadu’s whereabouts, Anichukwu said that the Deputy Senate President’s “house is still under siege. I cannot confirm his whereabouts at the moment because I can’t have access to him and I can’t speak with him.”





The security operatives also besieged the Maitama, Abuja residence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki as early as 7am and blocked his convoy as he was set to honour the police invitation at the force headquarters.





The incident has since generated a lot of reactions as some Senators have taken to different platforms to express their pains.