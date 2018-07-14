







Welcome to NigerianEye.com's live coverage of the 2018 Governorship elections in Ekiti state.

can confirm that some politicians late yesterday night/early this morning were spotted distributing cash to Ekiti residents with PVC, (Cash ranging between N2000 - N4000) in a bid to entice them to gather votes----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The tenure of Governor Ayodele Fayose comes to an end on October 15, 2018 having taken the oath of office on October 16, 2014. Fayose in the June 21, 2014 governorship election had defeated the then sitting governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who ran on the platform of the APC.Fayose is in his second term having first taken oath of office in 2003 when he governed till 2006 before his impeachment. He is hoping to hand over to his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola. Olusola emerged as the PDP candidate at a primary election conducted on May 8, 2018 and he is contesting against Fayemi, who defeated 32 other aspirants to emerge as the APC candidate at a keenly contested primary held on May 12, 2018.The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development is seeking a return to the office he lost in the 2014 poll. Will Fayose succeed in installing a successor, a feat no outgoing governor had achieved since Ekiti became a state in 1996 and produced a civilian governor in 1999?Will Fayemi, on the other hand, stop Fayose from achieving the record by staging his own comeback to power?Join us here today as we bring to you live updates of the Ekiti governorship election