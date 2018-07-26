The Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the Governorship Transition Committee he has just raised is not his cabinet in waiting.He said the primary aim of the committee was to liaise with the outgoing administration for a smooth handover on October 16 and to know the state of affairs of governance in the state.Fayemi spoke at the inauguration of the 32-member committee chaired by a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, with a former Chairman of the Ijero Local Government Council, Abiodun Omoleye, as deputy.A former Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the secretary of the committee.Fayemi said, “The people were carefully chosen because of their knowledge of Ekiti civil service and because they know where the money is buried.“This is not the face of Ekiti cabinet that is coming, so no one should begin to draw permutations.”The governor-elect said the committee was expected to submit a report that would be far-reaching and serve as a guide for the incoming administration.“We must hit the ground running when we are sworn in in October,” he said.The immediate past Minister of Mines and Steel Development urged all civil servants to cooperate with the committee in the interest of Ekiti and not in the interest of individuals.Fayemi reiterated his call to Governor Ayodele Fayose to prioritise salary payment with the N5.52bn just released as federal allocation for June.In his acceptance speech, Adetunmbi said the committee would approach public workers as friends working in the interest of Ekiti and not to stoke crisis.“We are coming as friends, not enemies. We only want to know what is the state of affair and we expect maximum cooperation.”Other members of the committee are, Dr Moji Yaya Kolade, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, Chief Ropo Adesanya Dr. Dare Ojo, Prof. Tale Omole, Olubunmi Oriniowo, Mr Tunde Olatunde, Mr DeboRanti Ajayi, Mr Ade Omonijo, Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi, Wale Fapohunda, Mr Dapo Kolawole, Chief Kola Akosile and Mr. Phillip Amujo.Others are Paul Omotosho, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, Tunde Alabi, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, Prof. Francesca Aladejana, Mr Seyi Aiyeleso, Dr Ayeni Agbaje, Ayo Owolabi, Mrs Folusho Olaniyan, Alhaja S. Badmus, Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo, Mr Eyitayo Fabunmi, Mrs Toyosi Omope, Bunmi Akinniyi and Seyi Shittu.The committee is to submit its final report by September 7, 2018.