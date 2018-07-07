The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and his ruling Peoples Democratic Party were in a panic mode, sensing imminent defeat.Oshiomhole said this in a media briefing at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja on Friday.He said the alleged rigging machinery which the governor depended on over the years, had since been dismantled by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.He said, “He (Fayose) is afraid and I believe rightly too, that the civil servants and the teachers in Ekiti State will not vote for him and their families will not vote for him.”He noted that the governor still owed public servants salaries for over one year despite receiving bailouts from the Federal Government.Oshiomhole recalled how he and other APC governors were denied use of airport facilities by the then PDP-led Federal Government in the lead up to the 2015 general elections.He said the APC as a responsible political party would not use such underhand tactics because of its belief in the rule of law and the promotion of democratic ideals.Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has challenged the governorship candidate of the APC, who is also a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to show the people of the state the projects he executed with the N25bn bond he took from the capital market during his tenure.In a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the PDP Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, said, “Thank God that though they have been denying so many atrocities they committed while in office from 2010 to 2014, there is no way they can deny borrowing N25bn from the capital market. Everybody in the state knows this. Unfortunately, they cannot show the people what they spent the money on.”