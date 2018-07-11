The Peoples Democratic Party has described Tuesday’s rally of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti as a charade and another mockery on the party and its governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.The party said the alleged refusal of Ekiti people to attend the rally, leading to APC’s resort to allegedly renting of the crowd from neighbouring states, clearly demonstrated their resolve to have nothing to do with the APC.National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, that Nigerians watched in amusement as even the alleged rented crowd refused to respond to the APC slogan or brandish their brooms, for which he said Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State openly nagged them for “sleeping” at the rally.Ologbondiyan said, “In a highly embarrassing effort to spur the rented crowd, Kogi State Governor, Yayaha Bello, from whose state a substantial part of the crowd was rented, had to recourse to his native Ebira language in addressing the rally.”