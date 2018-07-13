The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti governorship poll, as “the professor that hides behind Fayose’s fingers”.





Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, endorsed Olusola, his deputy, as his successor and has been actively involved in his campaign.





In a statement by Bolaji Abdullahi, APC national publicity secretary, the party accused Fayose of contriving to make the election about himself.





Fayose had said the state was under siege and that the federal government was doing everything to force the election on the side of the APC candidate.





He also alleged that policemen were drafted to Ekiti to harass PDP supporters.





But Abdullahi denied the allegations, accusing Fayose of trying to give the impression of being persecuted by diverting public attention from actual events in the state.





“As usual with elections, extra security deployment is routine to keep the peace for credible and transparent elections,” the statement read.





“With PDP’s claim in its press statement, it is obvious that its leadership does not have the facts of the actual events in Ekiti state or it is deliberately attempting to divert public attention from the comical performance put up by governor Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday, which was clearly contrived to give the impression to the public that he was being persecuted.





“Somehow, Fayose has contrived to make this election about himself. But it is not. The contest is between Dr. Fayemi and the professor that has continued to hide behind Fayose’s fingers.





“What is clear to every voter in Ekiti is that to vote for this professor is to hand Fayose a third term. Given their horrid experience with him, they have wisely rejected them both. The PDP in Ekiti have read the handwriting on the wall. They know they have lost the election. They therefore have to save their face with these wild allegations.





“The story of how Fayose used the security agencies to manipulate the last election is still fresh in the memory of the people. Unfortunately for him, he has no such opportunity this time. Winning a free and fair election is a strange territory to him and that’s why he is looking stranded.





“It is therefore mischievous of PDP to continue to claim that the police assaulted Fayose on Wednesday after Fayose himself has apologised to the police authorities for lying against their officers. The ultimate decision about who governs Ekiti lies with the people of that state, which they will make on the principle of one man one vote.”