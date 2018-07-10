Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, the candidate of the People for Democratic Change in the state, Mr Dada Ayoyinka, on Monday, announced his withdrawal from the race.Ayoyinka, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, stated that he and his supporters across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State had decided to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.The decision to withdraw from the governorship race came after his meeting with the leaders of the party in the state.He said, “I have met with leaders of my party and at the end of the meeting, we unanimously agreed that I should withdraw from the race and give our support to the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.“The reason for our decision was that we saw that the PDP government has performed creditably well and there should be a need for continuity.”Ayoyinka, who denied being induced by the state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, to withdraw, declared that his party, the PDC, would mobilise all its members across the state to vote for the PDP.