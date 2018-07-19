President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.According to Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, Fayemi was accompanied by the governors of Kebbi and Ogun states, Abubakar Bagudu and Ibikunle Amosun, respectively.In the video, Fayemi presents what appears to be his Certificate of Return to Buhari.The document was issued to Fayemi on Wednesday as a confirmation of his election.