According to Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, Fayemi was accompanied by the governors of Kebbi and Ogun states, Abubakar Bagudu and Ibikunle Amosun, respectively.
In the video, Fayemi presents what appears to be his Certificate of Return to Buhari.
The document was issued to Fayemi on Wednesday as a confirmation of his election.
President @MBuhari receives the Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. @KFayemi accompanied by Gov. @AABagudu of @KBStGovt and @GovSIA of Ogun State. pic.twitter.com/9pOq8pXKn4— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 19, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.