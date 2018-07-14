The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Habilal Joshak, has warned people of Ekiti State against involving themselves in any form of electoral malpractice.

Joshak warned that anyone who attempts to snatch ballot box will have his hands cut off and if the person tries to run, “we will stop your legs.”





He said this while explaining why the Force withdrew the security aides to top politicians involved in the Saturday’s election.





In a statement, Joshak said gone are the days when political office holders of different categories from the governor to the chairman of Local Government Area would go to polling booths with their security details.





He said their security details were withdrawn until after the election.





According to the Deputy Inspector of Police, “We won’t allow anybody to go to the polling booth with armed men, this is a breach of the Electoral Act.





“We have contacted them and they have to be here before election commences. This election must not be compromised. They will be documented and whoever defies this will be sanctioned, because they have been contacted.





“If you cast your votes, you can keep a distance and protect your votes, but if you snatch the ballot box we will cut off your hands, if you run with it, we will stop your legs.





“Our duty is to secure not only the electoral materials but also all the citizens. We are going to be professional and watchful because we don’t want to be bedevilled with cases of hooliganism, ballot box snatching and hate speeches before, during and after this election”.