Michael Kayode Bamisaye

A senior local government official, Michael Kayode Bamisaye, yesterday allegedly committed suicide at his home in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.Bamisaye, director of Finance in Ise/Orun Local Government, Ise-Ekiti, reportedly jumped into a well in his home behind Tinuola Maximum School, off Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti.He had drunk water mixed with cement in an attempt to kill himself, before jumping into the well.Top council officials and others have been trooping to Bamisaye’s home to commiserate with his family and relations.Activities were reportedly grounded at Ise/Orun Local council secretariat when workers received the news.The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained last night.Bamisaye was said to be the third management official to die in Ise/Orun council this year. Two directors had died in mysterious circumstances.A source said: “The deceased woke up about 4 am to assist his wife do household chores. He later disappeared. His wife and others went outside to look for him, but found his body floating in the well.“They saw the cement he had mixed with water, which he might have taken before plunging into the well.“Men of the state Fire Service have removed the body and deposited it in the mortuary.”Police spokesman Caleb Ikechukwu was not available for comment, as his phone was switched off.