Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Olusola Eleka has not been able to vote due to the failure of the card reader to read his PVCThere is no assurance that another card reader would be brought. No use of incidence form.It is only the PDP candidate’s PVC that was not read by the card reader in his unit.Everyone else has been verified so far and voting ongoingMeanwhile, a large turnout of voters still in a long queue in Eleka’s unit.There was a long pause as electoral officers tried unsuccessfully to verify him.Voting resumed again after he stepped out.Professor Olusola expressed his disappointment at being the only person in his polling unit who was unable to vote due to the failure of the card reader to read his PVC.Speaking with newsmen further stressed that he fears the worst if he can't vote as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.