The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has debunked accusation by the Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organization alleging movement of N18b from Akure Airport to Ekiti State for the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.Olusola’s campaign spokesman, Lere Olayinka, had alleged that the funds were illegally moved from UBA to Ekiti State to fund Fayemi’s election.But a statement by Director of Media and Publicity Secretary, Wole Olujobi, scoffed at the suggestion, saying the author of the press release was writing from a “hallucinating imagination” and background of a professional liar.“Lere Olayinka has a background of integrity deficiency in information dissemination in strict complement with his boss, Governor Ayodele Fayose.“Across the country and the world audience through social media, Olayinka is renowned for his notoriety to concoct falsehoods and present them to readers as facts.“Discerning minds will note the lies contained in the story by a single logic that it took Olusola and Olayinka a whole week after the leak of funds movement before they alerted Nigerians about a purported money cargo being offloaded in Akure for Fayemi’s election in Ekiti.“By this lie from the pit of hell, we know that PDP is trying to paint a picture that it is a comrade-in-crime with APC after Fayose’s 2014 poll fraud funded with the loot from the office of the National Security Adviser.“It is also to argue that APC bought Ekiti people’s votes after Saturday humiliation of Fayose and Olusola who have set Ekiti people back in their thirst for development. Olujobi also faulted Olusola’s claim that policemen assaulted Fayose on Wednesday, explaining that the latest Fayose’s apology to the Police authorities for lying against their officers did not support the claim that police assault the governor.“It is great that security details attached to Fayose have confessed that there was no attack on the governor.“The security details confessed after they were queried for dereliction of duty in the protection of their principal.“Late last night, Fayose sent his aides to the police for forgiveness for lying against their officers.“The police spokesman this evening said so, but Olusola is still misinforming Nigerians that the police assaulted Fayose, which then goes to show the quality of his Christian life that he is flaunting to aspire to lead the state.“Nigerians are expecting the purported pictures showing funds movement to Ekiti State to fund Fayemi’s election, but we know that the pictures cannot be more than the 11 pictures that Fayose threatened to publish to show that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support machine in the United Kingdom hospital,” Olujobi explained.