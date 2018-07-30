The crisis in the Benue state house of assembly took a new turn on Monday as eight lawmakers served an impeachment notice on Samuel Ortom, governor of the state.





Ortom defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) five days ago.





The plot to oust him is reportedly being coordinated by Terkimbi Ikyange who was removed as speaker of the assembly last week.





The anti-Ortom lawmakers were listed as Adanyi Benjamin, Terhemba Chabo, Benjamin Nungwa, Bem Mngutyo, Adams Okloho, James Okefe and Nick Eworo.





A source revealed that Ikyange and the lawmakers opposed to the governor forced their way into the assembly complex with the support of the police.





Ikyange later told journalists that the house has given a seven-day ultimatum to the governor to respond to all the alleged misconduct and corruption charges against him.





The police have barricaded the assembly since last week following the division among the lawmakers.





On Friday, the legislators scaled the fence into the assembly but could not enter the chamber. The 22 who are loyal to the governor then converged on the government house to hold plenary.





At the sitting, a six-week suspension was imposed on Ikyange. They accused him of allegedly disparaging the house by mobilising security operatives to the assembly.





They also called on the police to immediately vacate the assembly complex “as there were no security threats to lives and property”.