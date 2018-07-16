Few hours after Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC was declared the winner of the 2018 Ekiti governorship elections, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) threatened to arrest Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose over an alleged failed poultry project.The anti-graft agency issued the threat via a Twitter post it released on Sunday.Fayose’s administration had been accused of funds misappropriation through a poultry project, much earlier before his second coming as Ekiti State governor. But he has been shielded from arrest with the constitutional immunity.Though Fayose’s name is not mentioned in the tweet, but the case being referred to can easily be traced to him.The Twitter post, at 12:37p.m, read: “The parri is over; The cloak of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken. #Ekiti IntegratedPoultry Project/Biological Concepts LimitedN1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon.”But it was discovered that before 3p.m, yesterday, the tweet had been deleted, after Nigerians lambasted the anti-financial crime body for witch-hunting Fayose.Attempt to reach the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, for confirmation proved abortive as his phone numbers were switched off as at the time of this report.