The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, for questioning over alleged money laundering.





The commission invited him in a letter dated July 24 and signed by Mohammed Abba, the director of operations.





The EFCC said Ekweremadu’s name “featured prominently” in a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering being investigated.





Ekweremadu was asked to report to the office of the commission on Tuesday for “clarification”.





Meanwhile, security operatives have laid siege to the residence of the deputy senate president in Apo Legislative Quarters.





Uche Anichukwu, his special adviser on media, made the disclosure to TheCable.





He said Ekweremadu’s residence is “currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





“They took over the entire vicinity before 6am. There is no going in or coming out”.





The development is coming after the convoy of Senate President Bukola Saraki was intercepted by police officers who laid siege to his house.





Saraki was on Monday summoned by the police over a case of armed robbery in Offa, Kwara state.





There is a perceived running battle between the executive and the legislature, following plans by Saraki and lawmakers loyal to him to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).