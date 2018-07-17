The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State will face criminal trial after his tenure.





This was confirmed by the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday.





Uwujaren, however, made it clear that it is the Federal High Court and not the EFCC, that will determine Fayose’s fate.





“While it is true that there is a subsisting criminal charge against Governor Fayose, the fate of the charge will be determined by the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, at the expiration of his tenure, not the EFCC,” he said.





Hours after Kayode Fayemi was announced winner of the election, the EFCC posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle, that it would resurrect a poultry scandal involving the governor.





The tweet was later taken down, following a barrage of criticism from Nigerians, including Fayose’s media aide.





“That tweet was totally irresponsible. The EFCC is not the court.





“Ayo Fayose will remain governor until October 16, so they should wait until the end of his tenure,” Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said.





Fayose, like all Nigerian Governors, enjoys immunity from prosecution while in office.