The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a businessman, John Abebe, who is a younger brother to the late former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo for alleged forgery.

Abebe, was arraigned on four counts before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Thursday.





The EFCC, alleged that Abebe, “knowingly forged” a November 30, 1995 letter written by BP Exploration Nigeria Limited to Inducon (Nigeria) Ltd.





The anti-graft agency alleged that the businessman “illegally inserted” into page 2 of the said letter “the following statement, “Also note that the ‘Buy-Out Option’ only applies to the pre-production stage of the NPIA. The $4m buy-out is thus irrelevant from production of oil in any of our fields.”





According to the EFCC, Mr. Abebe also attempted to “pervert the course of justice” by tendering the allegedly forged November 30, 1995 letter “as a fabricated evidence” in court, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/224/2010 between Dr. John Abebe, Inducon Nigeria Limited and Statoil Nigeria Limited.





The EFCC, however, has accused him of making an attempt to “mislead the court” by using fabricated evidence, contrary to Section 120 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap C17, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2003.





The prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that, Abebe violated Section 126 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap C17, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2003.





Oyedepo added that forgery was a violation of Section 467 of the Criminal Code Cap C17, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2003.





The businessman, however, pleaded not guilty.





Justice Mojisola Dada, while adjourning the case ordered that Abebe be remanded in Ikoyi Prison.