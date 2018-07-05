Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday narrated his experiences in the hands of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Senate.





He said that he had been inundated with letters and calls from Nigerians, especially his colleagues who were worried about the reports on his arrest by the DSS.





“I crave your indulgence and that of my colleagues; first is that on Friday, June 22, I was arrested at the gate of Hilton Hotel while the International Press Institute congress was going on.









“I was taken to the office of the DSS by 11.30 in the morning and subsequently by 5 p.m., I was taken to my house for a search of my residence.





“When we got to my house was the point at which I was now formally informed of why I was arrested.





“The search warrant that was used stated clearly that I’m being accused with aiding and sponsoring a proscribed organisation, IPOB.





“So, the search of my house was to look for evidence of such.





“After the search which took another five to six hours, I was taken to the office of the DSS about 12 midnight and kept there,” he said.





The lawmaker said that his release from detention was through the intervention of all well-meaning Nigerians led by the president of the senate, and the leadership of the senate.





“So, I am very glad and grateful and want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians who were concerned and who did everything to secure my release.





“Nothing has been found in connection with the allegations that were made. Up till this moment, I am still on bail, administrative bail, by the DSS.





“Every morning, I have to report to the DSS; but, of course these things are going to be challenged in the court of law.”





Abaribe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, said that he would continue to tell the truth.





“I will continue to stand by this country and I will continue to say no person is bigger than this country,” he said.





President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, told Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, to accept the episode in good faith.





Saraki said, “Distinguished Sen. Abaribe, we are all happy to see that you are back.





“It was an unfortunate situation that we hope that things will definitely restore back to normal in all these issues that concerns you.





“It is one of these sacrifices that, unfortunately, we all have to make in deepening our democracy