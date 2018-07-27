Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed an All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Chairman, Mr sunny Ejiagwu.According to Channels TV, Ejiagwu who was the chairman of Ideato North Local Governement of Imo State, was murdered on Friday morning.Ejiagwu, popularly known as Ohaneze was one of the 27 LGAs chairmen inaugurated on Monday by the new state chairman, Daniel Nwafor, after the state APC rescheduled election as ordered by the court.The state commissioner of police, Dasuki Galandanchi, confirmed that the politician was killed along the Akokwa road in the Ideato North LGA.The CP said, “The APC chairman in Ideato North has been murdered. I was at the scene of the crime and only came back. His corpse has been evacuated to a mortuary.‘’There is no preliminary suspicion but the investigator would find out. The blood of the innocent would expose them.”APC state chairman, Nwafor, briefing newsmen at the state party secretariat condemned the killing of the chairman.Nwafor said, “The killing is condemnable because APC preaches peace and political tolerance. People should practice politics without bitterness and violence.‘’The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of association.‘’We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of police to press on the commissioner of police to nab the culprits. Imo is a peaceful state and an example of how politics should be played.”The deceased was in our meeting on Thursday and he expressed concern about political violence in his area. He told us that his area is volatile and called on us to come to his rescue when the need arises.”From the information made available to me, he was double-crossed and when he tried to move back, he fell into the gutter. His killers went there and shot him severely. “