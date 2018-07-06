Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says only by enthroning justice and equity that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be able to silence voices of dissent and opposition.





He said this at a meeting between the APC caucus in the house of representatives and members of the newly elected national working committee of the party led by Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party.





The meeting took place at the national assembly complex in Abuja.





“In every family whether it is a nuclear, extended or an organisation there is bound to be problem and that is because we human that are running those institutions are not perfect ourselves. So, we don’t expect perfection in from any quarters,” he said.





“Our only expectation is the issue of justice and justice is indivisible. What is justice to the executive should be justice to the legislature and it should be justice to the judiciary.





“What is justice to the president and the vice-president should be justice to the governor and it has to be justice for the members of the national assembly, because you can’t divide justice. Once you begin to divide justice you don’t have justice.





“And once we are able to get these things in their proper perspectives, to some extent, we will be able to silence the voices of dissent within the party… we mustn’t allow our problems to define us rather we should define our problems as a party.”





He expressed optimism that Oshiomhole would tackle the challenges confronting the party.





“I know that you came well-prepared. We can only wish you well and pray for God’s additional wisdom because human wisdom won’t be enough as you navigate very treacherous terrain we pray God wisdom for you,” he said.





Oshiomhole told the lawmakers that every person in the party matters.





He said all members of the ruling party voluntarily moved from various political platforms to give birth to the APC.





He said the idea of delivering the “greater good for the greater number of Nigerian citizens is what binds the APC together and defines us in spite of the teething problems we were bound to experience that every new organisation goes through”.