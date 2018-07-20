Senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has spoken on the alleged assassination attempt on his life on Thursday.





The Senator had arrived Kogi State on Wednesday and was in his constituency to commission over 143 projects scattered across the seven local government areas that formed the district.





On his way to Isanlu in Yagba East local government council to commissioned some projects, some gunmen prevented him from entering the town.





Melaye met road block with heavy truck shortly before Isanlu as the gunmen also set up bonfire with tyres blocking any one moving into the town.





The Senator, who noticed the antics of the gunmen, turned back to Ayetoro-gbede with his entourage.





At Ayetoro-gbede, some uniformed security personnel allegedly fired shots on his jeep.









Speaking on the alleged assassination attempt, the lawmaker wrote on his Twitter handle: “I thank God for sparing my life once again. Over 20 bullets holes on my jeep. Combination of police, SARS and military. God I thank you.”