Following rumors that senator Dino Melaye, has defected to People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the vocal senator yesterday replied Femi Fani Kayode and thanked God for liberating him from what he called ‘political blindness’ in his former party.In his statement Melaye disclosed that he wasn’t the only one blinded in his former party and noted that the former minister of Aviation, Femi-Fani Kayode, was among but was healed before him.Recall that Kayode on hearing Melaye’s rumored defection moves wrote that he was glad to hear that those who insulted PDP and supported President Muhammadu Buhari during 2015 presidential election, are planning to come to the party.His words, “I am glad that those that deserted us, fought us, insulted us, persecuted us and derided us for supporting @GEJonathan in 2015 are now singing that they are coming back “home” to PDP. Their error of judgment, lack of foresight and love affair with Buhari cost the nation dearly.”But reacting to Femi-Fani-Kayode’s statement via his tweeter handle, Melaye opined, “My brother FFK and I are both returnee to PDP. He only got healed of political blindness before me. Thank God we both can now see. Once we were blind and now we can see.”