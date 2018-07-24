Indications on why Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was placed under house arrest has emerged.





Officials of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning laid siege to the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja, thus preventing him from going out.





However, a letter obtained by our reporter indicated that the anti-graft agency had written the senator, accusing him of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.









The letter signed by Mohammed Umar Abba, Director of Operations, EFCC had invited the senator to report for an interview at the 5 Fomela Street in Wuse 2.





The letter inviting Ekweremadu was dated Tuesday July 24, same day it asked the Enugu-born politician to appear at 10am.





Observers say it might have been a ploy to take the lawmaker out of reach ahead of the Senate plenary that has witnessed defection of All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).