Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and some All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP Governors met in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Ilorin is the capital of Kwara, the home state of Saraki.





Also at the meeting were Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.





Others were ex-Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Senator Barnabas Gemade among others.





The prominent political figures were hosted by Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.





A source revealed that the gathering was for three reasons.





“They met to attend the burial rites of Alhaji Kawu Baraje’s mother.





“They used the occasion to share opinions on burning national issues including the 2019 general elections.





“Also, the defection of aggrieved members of the APC to the PDP was discussed”, a source told our correspondent.





Meanwhile, the defection of the Reformed APC members is expected to happen within one month.





Insiders disclosed that the politicians were almost against time since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly Primary Elections to begin on August 18, 2018.





Speaking on the meeting, Governor Ahmed said he is yet to take a decision on his political future with the APC.





Ahmed spoke through Dr Muyideen Akorede, his media adviser.





He explained that the presence of the personalities in Ilorin was “for the burial rites of the late mother of respected politician, Alh Kawu Baraje and was not for the purpose of a political realignment.





“While I have not been briefed on any planned defection, I am aware that my principal and other political leaders in the state are gradually being shown the way out of the APC.”





When contacted, a source close to Dr. Saraki said “They are all just talking. No one had joined anywhere yet”.





It would be recalled that Governor Ortom on Monday announced that he is no longer with the ruling APC.





Ortom made the declaration at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.