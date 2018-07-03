A video of policemen protesting on Monday in Maiduguri has surfaced.

This came amidst denial by the police hierarchy.





Recall that the Police personnel on Monday barricaded the command headquarters located on Maiduguri-Kano expressway, causing disruption of traffic.





“About 10,000 mobile policemen were deployed to the state from different commands but we have not received our allowances in the past six months,” one of them said.





But a statement by the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, claimed the police officers and men in the state did not protest.





He said some of the Police Mobile Force personnel on Special Duty in Maiduguri went to the Borno State Police Command Headquarters on inquiry over the delay in the payment of their special duty allowance and not on protest as reported in some media.





However, a video has emerged contradicting the statement as policemen were seen carrying leaves and chanting songs, demanding their allowance.





They were seen calling for the sack of IG of Police and calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter.