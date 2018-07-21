Crisis has erupted in Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





This followed National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s inauguration of the Prophet Jones Erue-led executive.





Former National Chairman, John Odige-Oyegun, had sworn in the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led state executive.





Speaking on the matter, National Vice Chairman, South-South, APC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, denied claims that Oshiomhole was dismantling Oyegun’s structure in Delta.





“The national chairman of the party, Comrade Oshiomhole, did not swear in Prophet Jones Erue as Delta state chairman of APC unilaterally. Erue was sworn in with the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party in attendance”, he told Vanguard.





“We believe that due process was followed in the election of Prophet Erue and his executive. It is not an attempt by the party to favour any group in the party. What we have done is to follow the rule of law.





“It is laughable for any person to say that the inauguration of Erue executive was to hand over governorship ticket to Ogboru when the party had declared few days back that it was going to adopt direct primary option.





“Even the Delta state leadership of APC cannot determine who is going to be the governorship candidate, the power is with the party faithful, not to talk of the national leaders of the party, who are far-off in Abuja and other places.”





On why the party did not wait for the Reconciliation Committee, headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, he said: “The question will be best answered by the national chairman or Kachikwu himself.”





In his reaction, Chief Ogodo said: “As the chairman of the party, I was not at any meeting where Ogboru was given the nod to become our governorship candidate.





“But the body language of the national leadership is that they want to give the structure to Ogboru. And that is already clear and Ogboru is beaming with smiles now.”