The United States of America yesterday said it is carefully watching the developments in Nigeria’s politics.

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, David Youn‎g, made his government’s position known to journalists in Kaduna.





Mr Young, who said the U.S government strongly believes in elections and democratic process in Nigeria, called for neutrality of the police and other security agencies in the country.





According to him, his country believes democratic process goes hand in hand with basic freedoms and fair treatment for all, according to the rule of law.





‎”We are all watching very carefully the political development in Nigeria in the last two days,” he said in apparent reference to the defection of dozens of federal lawmakers from Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, on Tuesday.





“I want to reiterate very strongly the United States Government’s position about elections and democratic process. This ‎implies in Nigeria and indeed all around the world,” Mr Young said.





“In all countries, my country believes very strongly that democratic process goes hand in hand with basic freedoms and fair treatment for all according to the rule of law.





“So, importantly, matters of rule of law goes hand in hand with transparency and justice which include neutrality of police and security agencies.





“Again, United States is a partner with Nigeria and we strongly believe in the principles of free, fair, transparent and credible democratic process and elections‎ before, during and after elections,” he said.





Mr Young was on a fact finding trip to Zamfara, Plateau and Kaduna states over the ongoing security challenges in those areas.