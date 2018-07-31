The All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State has said that its members have unflinching support for President Muhammadu Buhari.It said that the recent gale of defections in the National Assembly would not deter its members from voting Buhari in 2019.Its State Publicity Secretary, Sani Dododo, said this while briefing newsmen after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.He said members were set to vote for Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections.According to him, the actions of the defectors are condemnable and will not hinder the party’s victory in 2019.“They were the same set of people who used their brooms to sweep out the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015. It is strange they have decided to go back to the same party they dumped three years ago.“It baffles me. These same people who were central to the halting of the drift to total collapse of the country under the PDP are now going back to the same party. They have no reason for their defection,” he said.Dododo said that other issues discussed at the meeting included collection of Permanent Voter Cards, as well as unity among party members.