Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is, this week, set to receive and celebrate defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in a high profile celebration.The APC on its part said, yesterday, that it was also perfecting plans to win back its leverage by poaching some high profile members of the PDP even as it said yesterday that it had worked out plans to secure its ascendancy.Meanwhile, Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, has lamented mutterings by ministers who it claimed had been locked out from the president.The reception for the defectors could coincide with the defections from the APC by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State and some senior party officials being on the wings. The precise date of the defection of Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was as at yesterday unclear.Governor Tambuwal could defect after the report of a committee set up to decide the fate of his political machine reports to party stakeholders tomorrow.Following a meeting with stakeholders in Sokoto, last Thursday with no unanimity reached, Vanguard gathered that it was decided to enlarge the consultations among some other stakeholders from outside the state.