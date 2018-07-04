Popular Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as Dbanj, has finally spoken on the death of his son, Daniel.

The sensational entertainer suffered a shocking loss last week Sunday, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III.





Daniel Oyebanjo III died after drowning at a pool in Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence.





A week after the long silence, Dbanj took to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning appreciating those that extended a hand of support to his family.





He wrote,“We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period.





“On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar.”





Well-meaning Nigerians and political leaders across the country offered condolence to the singer over the loss.