Popular Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as Dbanj, has finally spoken on the death of his son, Daniel.

The sensational entertainer suffered a shocking loss last week Sunday, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III.





Daniel Oyebanjo III died after drowning at a pool in Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence.





A week after the long silence, Dbanj took to his Instagram page on Wednesday morning appreciating those that extended a hand of support to his family.





He wrote,“We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period.





“On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar.”