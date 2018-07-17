The former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) will regain his freedom any time soon as a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has signed his bail application.





Recall that we had reported last week that Dasuki’s sureties had met the requirements for the bail bond.





Dasuki has been in detention of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) since December 29, 2015 when he was rearrested by security operatives.









Exactly two weeks ago, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja granted him bail after 30-month incarceration.





On Monday, family sources told PRNigeria that the ex-NSA, through his associates and well-wishers, had perfected requisites which were verified by officials of the Federal High Court to confirming authenticity.





They expressed hope that Justice Ojukwu’s endorsement of the bail papers would clear the way for Dasuki’s release.





Meanwhile, relatives and friends of the detained NSA have been arriving Abuja in anticipation of his release by the federal government in compliance.





Dasuki, who had been granted bail by four different High Courts in Nigeria and ECOWAS Court of Justice, had filed a fundamental human rights suit against the state to obey all court orders for his release.





In its ruling, the ECOWAS Court not only ordered Dasuki’s release, it imposed a fine of N15 million on the federal government for unlawful detention. Authorities are yet to comply with the verdict.





In the latest judgement, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered that Dasuki to be released on bail in the sum of N200million and two sureties in the like sum.





The court said that one of the sureties must be a federal government employee with not less than grade level 16.





In the event of a private person standing as the surety, the court held that the person must have landed property in Abuja.





Besides, Justice Ojukwu said the surety must deposit N100 million with the registrar of the court and that the money would be returned to the surety at the end of the trial of the former NSA.