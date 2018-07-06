The sureties billed to stand for the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) are in the final stage of perfecting the bail conditions granted him by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja.

PRNigeria reported Thursday night that the sureties, who volunteered on their own to bail the ex-NSA, have substantially met the bail conditions as announced by the court.





Tax certificates and other valid documents brought forward by the sureties are being verified for clearance as directed by the judge.





Sambo Dasuki may be released by the agencies of government upon the perfection of the bail conditions in compliance with the court order.





On Monday, the court granted bail to Dasuki after over two years in the detention of the Department of the State Services (DSS).





Dasuki, who had been granted bail by four different high courts in Nigeria and ECOWAS Court of Justice had filed a fundamental human rights suit against the Federal Government to obey all court orders for his release from detention.





Justice Ojukwu ordered that Dasuki be released on bail in the sum of N200million and two sureties in like sum.





One of the sureties must be a federal government employee not less than grade level 16 officer who must submit to the court his letter of appointment and the last letter of his promotion to pave way for the release of Dasuki.





In the event of a private person standing as surety, the court held that the person must have landed property in Abuja and must submit before the court original documents of the property and must also swear to the affidavit of means.





Justice Ojukwu, in the judgment which lasted over one hour, blasted the Federal Government for detaining a Nigerian citizen for over two years without any justification contrary to the provisions of the law.





Meanwhile, Dasuki’s trial in the alleged misappropriation of Security fund brought against him by the Federal Government has been put off again by a High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





This followed the inability of the Federal Government to file the list of exhibits to be tendered against the Ex-NSA as required by law.