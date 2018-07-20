An anti-corruption group, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, says it wants a certain Nigerian security chief, using the pseudonym, Auwalu Kallamu, probed for allegedly diverting £3m out of the money released to be paid as ransom to Boko Haram for the release of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls.According to the group, the said Nigerian security chief opened an account, numbered 32570021, in Lamda Private Bank, in the Principality of Liechtenstein, using his pseudonym, Auwalu Kallamu, and stashed the £3m in the foreign account with the help of foreign accomplices.At a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, the Chairman of CACOBAG, Alhaji Toyin Raheem, said it learnt that the unidentified security chief had a dual citizenship – Nigeria and Niger Republic.The group demanded that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately investigate the allegation, noting that the case was already a subject of an investigation by the Israeli Police.The group said, “Israeli Police were the first to launch an investigation and subsequently arrested one of their citizens and others on account of bribery and corrupting foreign government officials, in which the Nigerian security chief’s name featured prominently.“Foreign probe reports have established the true owner of GmbH bank account no. 32570021 with Lamda Privat Bank, Liechtenstein, under the pseudonym Auwalu Kallamu, as the sole signatory.“Auwalu and Kallamu are said to be the Arabic synonyms of Nigerian names.“CACOBAG is determined to see that investigation in this matter is not stalled by any means whatsoever.“We have trust that the EFCC will do the needful and will save us from the ridicule brought upon the country by the unscrupulous security chief, the fake Auwalu Kalamu.“This is by exposing him and punishing him according to our law. Only this will prove to the world our seriousness in the fight against corruption.“However, let us warn, any attempt to sweep this matter under the carpet will be resisted by the mass of our people and CACOBAG will take all legitimate means to compel the EFCC to do its work.