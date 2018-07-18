The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has retained his position as Africa’s richest man with a $12.4billion net worth.





This was contained in a new report by Forbes on Monday.





Also, listed by Forbes, is the Chairman of Conoil and Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga, whose net worth is $4.4billion.





The report showed that despite losing $1.7billion in few months, Dangote has remained a strong brand, retaining his position as Africa’s wealthiest man.





Adenuga was also said to have lost $1.1billion within the period.





Globally, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc, is the richest man in modern history.









Bezos’s fortunes jumped from $112billion in March this year to $151.4billion as at yesterday.





That’s about $55 billion more than Microsoft Corp. co-founder, Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person.