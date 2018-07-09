Nigerian Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg being the 3rd richest man in the world and in his usual way, called out Nigerian pastors for collecting tithes instead of giving to the poor.

According to Daddy Freeze, Mark paid no tithes or first fruit to achieve that. He wrote;





“Third richest man in the world, no tithes, no first fruit, no seeds to Pentecostal principalities, no money given to pastors for prayers.

–

This year alone he has given &3.58 billion to charity.

–

Non of the top 10 richest in the world are tithe payers or even Pentecostals.

–

God doesn’t need your money, the poor do! If you want to give money to God, give to the poor, NOT TO PASTORS! Mat25:32-41 explains this clearly!

–

There is NOWHERE IN THE NEW TESTAMENT where Christians were told to give money to pastors, or the church, the New Testament giving went to the poor, yours too should go there as well!

–

Tithing is the law Heb7:5 if you practice some parts of the law without practicing all of it it brings a curse Gal3:10 and you fall away from God’s grace Gal5:4.

–

Stop paying tithes to pulpit bandits, it attracts a curse and cuts you away from Christ, little wonder Jesus or the disciples never collected it! ~FRZ

–

#FreeTheSheeple”





Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $81.6 billion, nearly $400 million more than Buffett.